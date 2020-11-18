Nayanthara turns 36: Be the same inspiring, dedicated and honest person, says Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is celebrating her 36th birthday today. (Photo: Vignesh Sivan/Instagram)

On Nayanthara’s 36th birthday, boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to wish the ‘Lady Superstar’.

Wishing Nayanthara on her birthday, Vignesh wrote, “Happy birthday to you Thangameyyyy. Be the same inspiring, dedicated , sincere , honest person that you are & keep flying !! May God always bless you with only happiness & consistent success ! For another year filled with a lot of positivity & amazing moments ! #happybirthday #nayanthara”

Apart from Vignesh Shivan, Aishwarya Rajessh, Aju Varghese, Samantha Akkineni and others wished Nayanthara on her birthday.

Aishwarya tweeted, “Happy birthday Nayanthara mam! May you continue to shine like the bright star that you truly are! Here’s wishing you more success, health and happiness!! #HBDNayanthara.”

Aju Varghese shared a picture on Twitter with a caption that read, “Happy birthday Nayanthara madam”

Samantha Akkineni saluted Nayanthara’s “strength and silent determination.”

In a tweet, she mentioned, “Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara💓.. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours .More power to you ✊sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination.”

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander wished a great year for Nayanthara. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear LSS Nayanthara! Hope you have a fantastic year filled with happiness positivity and success.”

Cinematographer Rathnavelu also wished Nayanthara with a tweet that read, “Wishing Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous Lady Super Star dear @NayantharaU Wishing you immense happiness and success always!”

Director Maruthi tweeted, “Happy birthday lady super star #Nayanthara , wishing you many more successful films and achievements.”

Watching you grow from film to film, transform yourself from role to role, take on challenges head on has been so inspiring! Wishing you bigger success & more joy, my dearest #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara 💛#HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/Khokki8K9e — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) November 17, 2020

On the work front, Nayanthara was recently seen in Mookuthi Amman, which is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. She has Tamil film Netrikann and Malayalam film Nizhal in her kitty. Both the movies will release next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd