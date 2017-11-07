Happy birthday Kamal Haasan: Here is why the Ulaganayagan is more than just an actor

Kamal Haasan has been a successful producer, director, choreographer, singer, lyricist, writer and make-up artist.

Kamal Haasan is known as the Ulaganayagan for a reason. The Padma Bhushan awardee and recipient of several National Awards is known across the world for his acting abilities. But the 64-year-old thespian is much more as he has donned several hats with remarkable flair. Kamal Haasan has been a successful producer, director, choreographer, singer, lyricist, writer and make-up artist.

As a producer:

Kamal Haasan produced his first movie in 1981. Raja Paarvai, which was also his 100th film as an actor, was bankrolled by his company ‘Haasan Brothers’ before it was renamed to Raaj Kamal International. The company has ever since produced several films of critical acclaim including the award winning Thevar Magan, Hey Ram and Virumaandi.

As a director:

Kamal Haasan has said several times that he had always wanted to be a technician. While he has worked on several scripts, the first film he directed was Chachi 420. The Tamil version of Chachi 420 was helmed by KS Ravikumar and was titled Avai Shanmughi. After the hit Chachi 420, Kamal started with his ambitious Hey Ram, a bilingual when the word wasn’t that common. While the movie did not earn box office success, it was critically acclaimed. He later also directed Virumaandi and the Vishwaroopam franchise.

Kamal Haasan in a still from Chachi 420.

As a writer:

Kamal Haasan has written or co-written several of his films such as Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madhana Kamarajan, Thevar Magan, Mahanadhi, Hey Ram, Aalavandhan, Anbe Sivam, Nala Damayanthi, Virumaandi, Dasavathaaram, Manmadhan Ambu. Kamal is known for his sense of humour and wordplay, a trait that would be of great use in his new role as a politician.

As a singer, lyricist:

Kamal’s family is known to be a musical family. A singer himself as well, Kamal has sung several brilliant numbers such as “Ninaivo oru paravai”, “Inju iduppazhagi”, “Sundari neeyum” etc. He has also sung for actors such as “Nerupu vaiyinil oramai eriyum” for Dhanush’s Pudhupettai. The versatile actor has also penned the lyrics for several songs including the latest hit from Vishwaroopam 2, “Naanaagiya Nadhimoolama”.

Choreographer and make-up artist:

Kamal Haasan started out his film career as a dance assistant in the early days. It is said that he has in fact choreographed for late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Kamal has also been very fascinated with the art of make-up right from his theatre days. In fact, pictures from Kamal Haasan doing the make-up for his co-artistes on the sets of Thoongavanam went viral.

