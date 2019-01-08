On Harris Jayaraj’s birthday, here are some of his most popular songs

If you are a fan of mainstream Tamil movies, then you know Harris Jayaraj. Sure, AR Rahman composed the big chartbusters but Harris Jayaraj always made sure he delivered foot-tapping hits.

Harris Jayaraj made his debut with a bang in Gautam Vasudev Menon’s Minnale. The album went on to become a huge hit, especially the song “Vaseegara”. This album marked the beginning of a fruitful partnership between him and GVM, as Harris went on to compose memorable songs for the director.

On the composer’s 43rd birthday, here are some of his most popular songs from the early 2000s era:

1. “Venmathi Venmathiye” (Minnale)

Sung by Roop Kumar Rathod and Tippu, this peppy song is actually sad and that is perfectly reflected in the lyrics written by Vaali. The album is memorable for other songs like “Izhu Vizhi Unnadhu” and “Vaseegara”.

2. “Manjal Veyil” (Vettaiyadu Vilayadu)

It’s impossible to not shake your leg to this song sung by Hariharan and Nakul. Kamal Haasan and Jyotika go around New York and the beautiful visuals of Times Square make the song memorable.

3. “June Ponaal July Kaatrae” (Unnalae Unnalae)

This is a song with a very high repeat value. It opens with the distinct tune of the saxophone and maintains the groovy tune throughout. Directed by Jeeva, Unnale Unnale is another popular album by Harris Jayaraj.

4. “Sutrum Vizli” (Ghajini)

Ghajini was a massive hit when it released in 2005 and one of the main reasons for it, apart from the obvious chemistry between leads Suriya and Asin, was the soundtrack. The unlikely combination of singers Sriram Parthasarathy and Bombay Jayashree made “Sutrum Vizli Sudare” work.

5. “Ennai Konjam” (Kaakha Kaakha)

This song is part of another album that Harris Jayaraj delivered for the Gautam Vasudev Menon camp. The foot-tapping beats and vocals by Timmy, Tippu and Pop Shalini make it a super-fun song to sing along even today.