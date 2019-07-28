Dhanush turns 36: His best songs as a lyricist

Apart from acting, Dhanush is also a singer and lyricist. His “Why This Kolaveri Di” became a viral hit that catapulted him to global stardom. Besides this song, there are a number of other hit numbers that Dhanush has penned. On his 36th birthday, here is a look at a few of his best works as a lyricist.

1. “Ilamai Thirumbudhe” – Petta

Dhanush penned the hit melody, “Ilamai Thirumbudhe”, in Rajinikanth starrer Petta that released early this year. The song beautifully captures the second phase of love in Rajini’s life.

2. “Pirai Thedum” – Mayakkam Enna

“Pirai Thedum” was Dhanush’s first song as a lyricist. The actor essayed the role of a troubled photographer in this hit movie, helmed by his brother Selvaraghavan. “Pirai Thedum” is a ballad that highlights the struggle of the female lead as she tries to give the hero a sense of purpose in his life.

3. “Kadal Raasa Naan” – Maryan

The song composed by AR Rahman and sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja was a huge hit upon its release. Rustic and character-driven, “Kadal Raasa Naan” is about the angst and helplessness of Maryan, who is captured in another country.

4. “Rowdy Baby” – Maari 2

Another viral hit, Dhanush’s “Rowdy Baby” has garnered close to 600 million views on YouTube. Dhanush’s catchy lyrics combined with Prabhudheva’s explosive choreography propelled this song up the charts.

5. “Udhungada Sangu” – VIP

Composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, Dhanush wrote the lyrics for all the songs in VIP’s album. However, “Udhungada Sangu” stands out for its peppy beats. The song resonated with the single men of Tamil Nadu, mainly because of the lyrics.