scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Happy Birthday Atlee: Meet the man who is directing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

If you are a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan but have no clue who is directing him in Jawan, we have you covered.

Happy Birthday Atlee (Image: Instagram/Atlee)Happy Birthday Atlee (Image: Instagram/Atlee)

Bollywood pinned a lot of hopes on Brahmastra as the industry needed a big success to stay in the game in the post-pandemic world where people’s tastes have been significantly changed by the enormous content on OTT. It is unclear whether or not Ranbir Kapoor’s movie lived up to the expectations. So, all eyes are already on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. On top of it, Jawan needs to work for the thousands of SRK fans, who haven’t had anything to rejoice in the past four years except for the handful of cameos (the latest one being Brahmastra). However, a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan from the North of Vindhyas might not be sure about the film when he looks at the cast and crew of the film, which predominantly sports names from down South. Even the director Atlee is pretty new to Hindi as he is making his debut in Bollywood with the film. So, we thought let’s clue you in on those uninitiated fans about whether or not SRK is in good hands. On his 36th birthday, here’s a look at Atlee and his films.

Who is Atlee?

Atlee assisted filmmaker Shankar in the films Enthiran (2010) and Nanban (2012) before making his debut as a director with Raja Rani (2013), which had Nayanthara and Arya in the lead roles. The film brought him in spotlight as it turned out to be a blockbuster with its comedy and drama working big time in favour of the film. Atlee bagged the Tamil Nadu state award for best dialogues for the film.

While Raja Rani established him as the director of a commendable rom-com, Atlee surprised everyone by making a power-packed action drama for his sophomore film, which had Tamil cinema’s biggest star Vijay in the lead role. Titled Theri, the film changed the graph of Atlee’s career instantly as it brought much-needed success to Vijay, who was reeling from a misfire – Puli (2015). Vijay went on to team up with him two more times – Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

What’s his USP?

Having assisted Shankar in a film like Enthiran, Atlee inherited many of his mentor’s traits including the penchant for making larger-than-life movies. Except for Raja Rani, the scale of Atlee’s other three films – Theri, Bigi, and Mersal – has been huge. Not just the budget, but even the stakes in Atlee’s film are high. In Mersal, though it is a revenge story of a son trying to take down a rich villain, it is also about the medical mafia. On top of that, Atlee takes tried-and-tested stories and makes them work by writing the most heroic protagonists, whom you can’t help but root for. For example, Theri can be criticised for being inspired by Rajinikanth’s Baasha (1995), but the film still worked because of the build-up and hype he creates around the lead character. To put it in even simpler terms, Atlee makes safe bets.

ALSO READ |‘A dream come true’: Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander express excitement about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

What to expect from Jawan?

Going by his previous filmography, one can be sure that Atlee would make a commercial entertainer that would work across all kinds of audiences. On top of it, Atlee, a fan of SRK, is well aware of the Bollywood superstar’s brand of cinema – after all Bigil is an upgraded version of SRK’s Chak De India. Shah Rukh Khan called Bigil “a Chake De On steroids.” Above all, it should be remembered that Atlee hasn’t churned out a flop yet. All his four films have been box office successes. So, one should expect a film with a tried and dependable story with an ultra-heroic protagonist in Jawan. Or Atlee might spring a surprise!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:52:17 pm
Next Story

Selena Gomez shares raw teaser of her new Apple TV Plus documentary My Mind and Me: ‘It gets hard to breathe…’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ponniyin Selvan 1
Ponniyin Selvan 1: Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Mani Ratnam and others kickstart multi-city promotional tour
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement