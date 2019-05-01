Happy birthday Ajith: Shruti Haasan, Sivakarthikeyan and others wish Thala

Actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and others took to social media to wish actor Ajith on his 48th birthday.

Advertising

While Sivakarthikeyan tweeted, “Happy Birthday to our dear Thala Ajith Sir 🙏👍😊”, veteran actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar, who collaborated with Ajith in Pavithra and Amarkalam, posted her wishes on Twitter and asked him to continue his good work. “Happy birthday dear Ajith, keep the good work going,” the caption read.

KJR Studios, the production company that bankrolled Ajith’s Viswasam, called the actor “a man of simplicity, dedication and hard work” and shared a heartfelt wish along with a special birthday collage. The tweet read, “Wishing the man of simplicity, hard work, commitment & dedication a very happy birthday! #HBDThala #HappyBirthdayThala.”

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, who will be stepping into Kollywood with Ajith starrer Nerkondai Paarvai, wished the actor good health and happiness. “Happy Birthday #Ajith. May God always keep you and your family blessed with good health and happiness. Have a Splendid year and many more to come. Lots of Love and Blessings. #HappyBirthdayThala”, he tweeted.

Advertising

Actor Shruti Haasan also wrote on Twitter, “Wishing Ajith sir a very very happy birthday 🎂”.

Music director Devi Sri Prasad shared a photo of himself with Ajith. “HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dearest THALA #AJITH Sir !! One of the Most Humble , Simple ,Down to Earth, Sweet Humans !!! Keep Rocking & Entertaining us always sir !! #HBDThalaAJITH”, the caption read.

Happy birthday Ajith #ThalaAjith ! Rock on ! Racer! Flyer! Great cook! And Mr Nice Guy! pic.twitter.com/EWXwvBYGku — Rajiv Menon (@DirRajivMenon) May 1, 2019

Director Rajiv Menon, who worked with Ajith in Kandukondein Kandukondein, took a walk down memory lane and shared a throwback photo of the actor from a film’s sets. “Happy birthday Ajith #ThalaAjith ! Rock on ! Racer! Flyer! Great cook! And Mr Nice Guy!”, he tweeted.

Also See | Happy birthday Ajith: Rare photos of Thala

Ajith’s 59th project Nerkonda Paarvai is an official Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Pink. Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru fame, this project, scheduled for an August release, also marks Vidya Balan’s debut in Tamil cinema.

Also starring Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Abhirami, Andrea Tariang and others in important roles, the film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.