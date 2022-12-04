scorecardresearch
Hansika Motwani’s Haldi: Flower decoration, dhol and a glowing bride-to-be. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani will tie the knot with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday in a Sindhi style wedding ceremony.

Hansika MotwaniHansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya will tie the knot in Rajasthan on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram, iHansika/ieentertainment)

After having a dreamy sangeet ceremony, actor Hansika Motwani had a beautiful Haldi ceremony with her family and close friends. The actor, dressed in white and yellow, looked beautiful as her friends applied turmeric on her face.

The actor, who is tying the knot with Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday, wore jewelry made of flowers and looked happy as the ceremony took place. The pre-wedding rituals started on Thursday in Rajasthan, starting with mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night the next day. On Saturday, the actor celebrated her Sangeet amid family and friends, and performed with Sohael.

Read More |Hansika Motwani makes a dreamy entry with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya at her pre-wedding Sufi night. Watch

The venue was also decorated with flowers and candles, giving it a grand look, with chairs spread across the hall.

Check out Hansika’s Haldi pictures and videos –

 

 

Hansika Motwani Hansika Motwani had her Haldi ceremony on Sunday. (Photo: ihansika_motwani_1991/Instagram)

 

Hansika’s wedding celebrations started with Mata Ki Chowki, which took place in Mumbai. Later, she went on a fun bachelorette party in Greece with her best friends.

The actor gave fans a glimpse of her happy moments through social media. The two will say ‘I do’ on Sunday in Rajasthan.

