Hansika Motwani to marry her business partner in December: reports

The latest industry buzz suggests actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot by the end of this year. According to several media reports, she is going to marry her friend and business partner Sohail Kathuria in the first week of December.

It’s said that the couple has planned to fly out to Jaipur for the wedding with close family members and friends for festivities spanning three days. An official word on the same from the couple is awaited.

Hansika and Sohail are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they also parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Years after the bitter break up, Simbu and Hansika collaborated again for Maha, which came out earlier this year. The film had Hansika in the lead, and Simbu played a cameo role. The film, however, tanked at the box office and it was also panned by the critics unanimously.

Hansika, meanwhile, has multiple projects in Tamil and Telugu in the pipeline.