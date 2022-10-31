scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Hansika Motwani to marry her business partner in December: reports

Speculations are rife that Hansika Motwani is set to marry her business partner Sohail Kathuria.

Hansika Motwani may tie the knot in December this year. (Photo: Twitter/ Hansika Motwani)

The latest industry buzz suggests actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot by the end of this year. According to several media reports, she is going to marry her friend and business partner Sohail Kathuria in the first week of December.

It’s said that the couple has planned to fly out to Jaipur for the wedding with close family members and friends for festivities spanning three days. An official word on the same from the couple is awaited.

Also Read |Rishab Shetty says Kantara shouldn’t be remade in Hindi: ‘To play such characters you have to believe…’

Hansika and Sohail are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they also parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Years after the bitter break up, Simbu and Hansika collaborated again for Maha, which came out earlier this year. The film had Hansika in the lead, and Simbu played a cameo role. The film, however, tanked at the box office and it was also panned by the critics unanimously.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Hansika, meanwhile, has multiple projects in Tamil and Telugu in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 12:55:16 pm
Next Story

Why did Suryakumar Yadav succeed when Rohit and Kohli failed at the bouncy Perth?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

janhvi sara ananya
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor dress to scare: Inside pics from star-studded Halloween bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement