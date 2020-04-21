Exploring Hansika Motwani’s TikTok profile

Actor Hansika Motwani, who debuted on TikTok earlier this year, is making sure to make the most of the short-form video-sharing social media platform. From participating in challenges to using TikTok for spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic, Motwani is doing it all.
Here’s a look at some of her interesting videos:
When Hansika Motwani asked fans to practice social-distancing
@hansikamotwani
#happytamilnewyear in advance . #tiktokindia #love this #filter #hansikamotwani
Wishing fans a happy Tamil New Year in advance, the actor said, “Sending loads of love, luck and happiness. Please be indoors and maintain social distancing. Let’s do our bit.”
Hansika participates in 9 pm for 9 minutes initiative
@hansikamotwani##fightthedarkness ##gharbaithoindia ##9pm9mins♬ Bombay Theme (From “Bombay”) – A.R. Rahman
Hansika Motwani was among the celebrities who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led activity to light diya/candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5.
Hansika Motwani’s funny video on quarantine
@hansikamotwani
#TikTok india #quarantine #funny #fun
Do you know the right pronunciation of quarantine? Well, check out this video of Hansika Motwani.
Hansika Motwani is indulging in art during self-isolation period
@hansikamotwani
#tiktokindia #peaceful time #painting #buddha #hansikamotwani 🎨🎨
Apart from making videos, Hansika Motwani is keeping herself sane by painting and sketching.
What is Hansika Motwani’s phone number?
@hansikamotwani
#funvideos #tiktokindia #hansikamotwani #trending
Hansika Motwani has a perfect reply for those who ask for her mobile number.
This is Hansika Motwani’s favourite track
@hansikamotwani
#favourite track #tiktokindia RomeoJuliet￼ #hansikamotwani #trending #videos
Hansika Motwani also exercised her acting chips in this TikTok video.
Hansika Motwani’s mother is funny
@hansikamotwani
#monaji has a happening life ! #tiktokindia
@hansikamotwani
#funvideos #tiktokindia #monaji #hansikamotwani #funny
Hansika Motwani’s family members also make a special appearance in her TikTok videos.
On the work front, Hansika Motwani will be seen next in Maha.
