Exploring Hansika Motwani’s TikTok profile

Actor Hansika Motwani, who debuted on TikTok earlier this year, is making sure to make the most of the short-form video-sharing social media platform. From participating in challenges to using TikTok for spreading awareness about coronavirus pandemic, Motwani is doing it all.

Here’s a look at some of her interesting videos:

When Hansika Motwani asked fans to practice social-distancing

Wishing fans a happy Tamil New Year in advance, the actor said, “Sending loads of love, luck and happiness. Please be indoors and maintain social distancing. Let’s do our bit.”

Hansika participates in 9 pm for 9 minutes initiative

Hansika Motwani was among the celebrities who participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led activity to light diya/candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5.

Hansika Motwani’s funny video on quarantine

Do you know the right pronunciation of quarantine? Well, check out this video of Hansika Motwani.

Hansika Motwani is indulging in art during self-isolation period

Apart from making videos, Hansika Motwani is keeping herself sane by painting and sketching.

What is Hansika Motwani’s phone number?

Hansika Motwani has a perfect reply for those who ask for her mobile number.

This is Hansika Motwani’s favourite track

Hansika Motwani also exercised her acting chips in this TikTok video.

Hansika Motwani’s mother is funny

Hansika Motwani’s family members also make a special appearance in her TikTok videos.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will be seen next in Maha.

