Hansika Motwani marries Sohael Kathuriya: The couple exchange garlands with fireworks in the background, see photos and videos

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The first pictures and videos from the wedding have made their way to social media.

While Hansika was first seen posing with her family and friends, a video of her grand entry was also shared on fan pages.

The video from the varmala ceremony shows some fireworks in the background. The couple was seen walking hand in hand post the ceremony.

See photos and videos from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya’s wedding:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ihansika_my_jaan❤️ (@ihansika_my_jaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hm✨ (@hmonlyforyou)

It was earlier reported that Hansika and Sohael will get married as per Sindhi traditions.

The photos and videos from the pre-wedding functions of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya went viral. On Sunday morning, Hansika had a beautiful Haldi ceremony with her family and close friends. The couple twinned in white and yellow clothes as their family members and friends applied turmeric on their faces.

Advertisement

See photos and video from Hansika and Sohael’s Haldi ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ihansika_my_jaan❤️ (@ihansika_my_jaan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ihansika_my_jaan❤️ (@ihansika_my_jaan)

On December 3, the couple hosted a sangeet function and cocktail party. Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous dressed in a pink lehenga at her sangeet while Sohael complemented her in his black sherwani. For the pre-wedding party, the bride and groom-to-be were seen dressed in all-white.

Hansika’s sangeet and pre-wedding party photos, video:

On Friday, the couple had a Sufi night too. The pre-wedding rituals kickstarted on Thursday in Rajasthan, with an intimate mehendi.

Here’s wishing Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya a happy married life!