scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Hansika Motwani marries Sohael Kathuriya: The couple exchange garlands with fireworks in the background, see photos and videos

Hansika Motwani wedding: Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur

hansika wedding pic 1200Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya get hitched. (Photo: hansika.officiaal/Instagram)

Actor Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday. The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. The first pictures and videos from the wedding have made their way to social media.

While Hansika was first seen posing with her family and friends, a video of her grand entry was also shared on fan pages.

The video from the varmala ceremony shows some fireworks in the background. The couple was seen walking hand in hand post the ceremony.

See in photos |Best photos of happy bride-to-be Hansika Motwani-fiancé Sohael Kathuriya as they say ‘I do’ on Sunday

See photos and videos from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya’s wedding:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hm✨ (@hmonlyforyou)

It was earlier reported that Hansika and Sohael will get married as per Sindhi traditions.

The photos and videos from the pre-wedding functions of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya went viral. On Sunday morning, Hansika had a beautiful Haldi ceremony with her family and close friends. The couple twinned in white and yellow clothes as their family members and friends applied turmeric on their faces.

Advertisement

See photos and video from Hansika and Sohael’s Haldi ceremony:

On December 3, the couple hosted a sangeet function and cocktail party. Hansika Motwani looked gorgeous dressed in a pink lehenga at her sangeet while Sohael complemented her in his black sherwani. For the pre-wedding party, the bride and groom-to-be were seen dressed in all-white.

Hansika’s sangeet and pre-wedding party photos, video:

On Friday, the couple had a Sufi night too. The pre-wedding rituals kickstarted on Thursday in Rajasthan, with an intimate mehendi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

Here’s wishing Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya a happy married life!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:32:00 pm
Next Story

Giroud becomes France’s all-time top scorer with 52 goals

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close