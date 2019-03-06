Hansika Motwani to share screen space with Simbu in Maha

Hansika Motwani on Wednesday confirmed that she will be sharing screen space with ex-boyfriend Simbu in her upcoming film Maha. “Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA (sic),” Hansika tweeted.

According to reports, Simbu will make a cameo appearance in the film, which is directed by UR Jameel.

Maha is the first collaboration of Simbu and Hansika Motwani since their break-up. The couple grew close while shooting for Vaalu and Vettai Mannan. After several link-up stories, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. However, the relationship was short-lived.

Since the buzz is crazy and the news is leaked out way before time. Me and #STR are back in #MAHA 😊 pic.twitter.com/98WWdOg3Bu — Hansika (@ihansika) March 6, 2019

Maha is a special film for Hansika as it is her 50th film.

The film also stars Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, Jayaprakash and Chaya Singh among others.