Hansika Motwani reveals first look of her 50th film Maha

Hansika Motwani, who has become a staple heroine in the South Indian film industry, has revealed the look of her 50th film Maha. Motwani, mostly known for playing girl-next-door characters, will be next seen in the women-centric film.

Advertising

Hansika Motwani unveiled the first look posters of the film via her official Twitter account. “#Maha #hansikas50th @dir_URJameel @MathiyalaganV9 @GhibranOfficial @madhankarky”, she tweeted.

Written and directed by debutant UR Jameel, the film is touted to be a suspense thriller. Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah will be part of the supporting cast.

The names of the male lead and the antagonist haven’t been announced, sources report that a star from another film industry will be seen playing the villain.

Maha will also be music composer M Ghibran’s 25th film. He will be working alongside popular lyricist Madhan Karky to record the songs. The majority of the movie will be set in the ECR stretch of Chennai while there will be some scenes set in Madurai and an undisclosed European country, according to reports.

Hansika was last seen in Gulebaghavali opposite Prabhudheva. She also made her debut in the Malayalam film industry by playing a negative character in Mohanlal’s Villain. The actor is awaiting the release of 100 and Thuppakki Munai, opposite Atharvaa and Vikram Prabhu respectively.