Hansika Motwani to have a religious function in Mumbai before grand wedding in Jaipur. See details

Actor Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot with her fiance Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. Ahead of the grand wedding in Jaipur, Hansika will be starting her wedding festivities in Mumbai with a religious function.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Hansika and her family will be hosting a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ next week in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for the wedding. She will also have her haldi and mehendi ceremonies in Jaipur.

While the mehendi ceremony will take place on December 3, the haldi ceremony will happen on the morning of the wedding on December 4. Besides the wedding, the guests will also get to attend a casino-themed after-party on the evening of December 4. It is likely that the wedding will take place at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which was built in the 14th century.

Though the wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair, Hansika has invited some of her friends from the film industry. She has already sent out the wedding invitations.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier, Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they parted ways for reasons best known to them.

A few days back, Hansika had shared pictures from her proposal which happened in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika captioned the photos, “Now&Forever.”