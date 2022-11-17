scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Hansika Motwani to have a religious function in Mumbai before grand wedding in Jaipur. See details

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will get married at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur. Before the wedding, Hansika's family will organise a religious function in Mumbai.

hansika motwaniHansika Motwani will get married to Sohael Khaturia on December 4. (Photo: Hansika Motwani/Instagram)

Actor Hansika Motwani will be tying the knot with her fiance Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. Ahead of the grand wedding in Jaipur, Hansika will be starting her wedding festivities in Mumbai with a religious function.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Hansika and her family will be hosting a ‘Mata Ki Chowki’ next week in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for the wedding. She will also have her haldi and mehendi ceremonies in Jaipur.

While the mehendi ceremony will take place on December 3, the haldi ceremony will happen on the morning of the wedding on December 4. Besides the wedding, the guests will also get to attend a casino-themed after-party on the evening of December 4. It is likely that the wedding will take place at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which was built in the 14th century.

Also read |Hansika Motwani blushes as paparazzi address her fiance Sohael as ‘jiju’. Watch video

Though the wedding is expected to be a close-knit affair, Hansika has invited some of her friends from the film industry. She has already sent out the wedding invitations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier, Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they parted ways for reasons best known to them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...

A few days back, Hansika had shared pictures from her proposal which happened in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika captioned the photos, “Now&Forever.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 06:21:37 pm
Next Story

Experts shares tips (and foods) to boost collagen production

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ananya 1200
Inside Ananya Panday’s star-studded event
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement