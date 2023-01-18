scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Hansika Motwani announces reality show on her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya: ‘What is a shaadi without drama?’

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in December last year, after elaborate pre-wedding functions.  The wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani Instagram post from her weddingHansika Motwani got married to Sohael Kathuriya last year.
A reality show based on Hansika Motwani’s wedding will soon drop on Disney Plus Hotstar. Titled Love Shaadi Drama, the show is expected to showcase all the special moments and drama from Hansika’s marriage to Sohael Kathuriya at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur. Hansika on Wednesday posted a teaser of Love Shaadi Drama, where she makes the announcement about the show and expresses her doubts about its title.

Also Read |Hansika Motwani makes a dreamy entry with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya at her pre-wedding Sufi night. Watch

In the video, Hansika says, “Hi, this is Hansika Motwani and something special happened in my life. I got married. You can see the wedding glow. The show’s name is Love, Shaadi….” And a voice behind the camera cuts in, ‘Drama’. The actor seems confused at the show’s title and says that she needs to speak to the editors.

Hansika Motwani captioned the teaser, “What is a shaadi without a little drama?”

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya in December last year, after elaborate pre-wedding functions. The pictures and videos from the marriage went viral on the internet. The couple got married according to Sindhi traditions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

 

On the work front, Hansika has films like Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3 in different stages of production.

