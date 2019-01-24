Hansika Motwani’s private photos leaked

Actor Hansika Motwani is dealing with a social media crisis as her private photos have emerged online, after her phone and Twitter account were hacked.

The actor took to Twitter and shared, “Phone n Twitter hacked. please don’t respond to any random messages. My back end team is working on getting things in control.”

Phone n Twitter hacked please don’t respond to any random messages . My back end team is working on getting things in control. — Hansika (@ihansika) January 23, 2019

Gathering from the photos that have been circulating on social media, it looks like the actor’s photos from a recent vacation were found by the hackers.

Hansika Motwani isn’t the first celebrity to have fallen prey to cybercrime. Earlier, Akshara Haasan, Shahid Kapoor, Esha Gupta and Amy Jackson among others have been at the receiving end.

Just a few days ago, the Facebook account of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was hacked.