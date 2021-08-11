Hansika Motwani is a ‘Jalebi Baby’ on her Maldives vacation, see video

August 11, 2021
Actor Hansika Motwani is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. The south star, who recently turned 30, is on a holiday with her friend Tanvi Shah. And going by her Instagram posts, it looks like Hansika is making the most of the vacation.
Hansika on Tuesday shared an Instagram reel where she’s dressed in colourful beachwear. Along with Tanvi, the actor is seen dancing to the song “Jalebi Baby” by Tesher. In her caption, Hansika wrote, “Presenting your Jalebi babies.”
Earlier this week, Hansika Motwani had posted another click from her Maldives vacation. Dressed in a red bikini, Hansika flaunted her toned bod.
On the work front, Hansika is awaiting the release of her 50th film Maha.
