Hansika Motwani makes a dreamy entry with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya at her pre-wedding Sufi night. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani is having the time of her life in Rajasthan where her pre-wedding festivities are going on in full swing. The actor had her Mehendi ceremony on Thursdayand photos and videos of the same surfaced on social media. After the mehendi ceremony, the actor had a Sufi Night planned for her guests on Friday ahead of her big fat wedding on Sunday.

A video from Hansika and her fiancé Sohael Kathuriya’s Sufi night was shared on the actor’s fan pages. In the video, the couple, dressed in their best ethnic outfits made a dreamy entry. They waved at their guests and Hansika was all smiles as she entered the venue. She wore a shimmery golden sharara for the occasion. She completed her look with a passa and a big necklace. Another photo of the actor had her getting showered with love by her family and friends.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will get married at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur on December 4. The couple will have a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

Hansika’s wedding celebrations started with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai in November. The actor also had a fun bachelorette party in Greece. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris a few weeks ago. The actor had shared beautiful pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Now&forever.”

Hansika and Sohael are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they also parted ways.