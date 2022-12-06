scorecardresearch
Hansika Motwani is a happy bride in new pictures from her wedding with Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya entered wedlock on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in the presence of relatives and close friends.

Hansika weddingHansika Motwani shares new photos from her wedding. (Photo: Instagram/Hansika Motwani)
The wedding of Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya is currently the talk of tinsel town. Pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies have gone viral on social media. Now, the happy bride has herself shared a few photos from the wedding adding to the frenzy.

In the latest wedding pictures, Hansika is a happy bride sporting her trademark grin. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “Now&forever 4.12.2022 (sic).” Here are the pictures:

The post was flooded with wishes from Hansika’s celebrity friends including Mantra Bedi, Esha Gupta, Sriya Reddy, Sonal Chauhan, Sundeep Kishan, and Aarti Ravi.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya entered wedlock on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in the presence of relatives and close friends. The two long-time friends and business partners were dating for a while, and when Sohael proposed to the actor in front of the Effiel Tower in Paris, they also decided to become life partners.

ALSO READ |Hansika Motwani marries Sohael Kathuriya: The couple exchange garlands with fireworks in the background, see photos and videos

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hansika Motwani, who was last seen in Maha, has films like Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3 in different stages of production. The actor, who started her acting career as a child artist, earlier said that she will continue to don the grease paint and the wedding is not going to hamper her professional pursuits.

