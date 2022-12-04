Hansika Motwani dances with fiancé Sohael Kathuriya at sangeet night. See latest photos and videos

Actor Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya on Sunday. The pre-wedding rituals kickstarted on Thursday in Rajasthan, with a mehendi ceremony followed by a Sufi night the next day. On Saturday, the actor celebrated her sangeet amid family and friends, and even put up a grand show with her fiance.

A number of photos and videos emerged from the sangeet ceremony where everyone is seen having a merry time. Dressed in a pink lehenga, Hansika looked gorgeous, as she walked with Sohael, who complemented her in his black sherwani. The couple was all smiles as they entered the venue hand-in-hand as the crowd hooted. They were also seen taking the stage and grooving to some of Hansika’s popular love songs. In another photo, the soon-to-be-married couple is seen cheering their friends who also performed for them.

See photos and videos of Hansika Motwani- Sohael Khaturiya’s sangeet night:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya will get married at Mundota Fort and Palace near Jaipur on December 4. The couple will have a traditional Sindhi ceremony.

Hansika’s wedding celebrations started with a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony in Mumbai in November. The actor also had a fun bachelorette party in Greece. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris a few weeks ago. The actor had shared beautiful pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Now&forever.”

Hansika and Sohael are said to be managing partners of an event management company, which was founded in 2020. Earlier Hansika was dating actor Simbu, her co-star in three films. In 2013, the couple made their relationship public. However, by 2014, they also parted ways.