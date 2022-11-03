scorecardresearch
Hansika Motwani blushes as paparazzi address her fiance Sohael Khaturiya as ‘jiju’. Watch video

While Hansika Motwani has not shared details about her wedding, a few reports mentioned that the actor will be marrying Sohael Kathuriya in the first week of December.

hansika motwaniHansika Motwani was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: YouTube)

Actor Hansika Motwani, popular for her roles in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Aap Ka Suroor, Desamuduru and Velayudham among others, returned to Mumbai with her fiance Sohael Khaturiya on Thursday. The couple was spotted at the airport.

At the airport, Hansika, who wore a co-ord set, interacted with photographers. She gave a shy smile when they addressed her fiance as ‘jiju’. Sohael, who was dressed casually in denim and a blue t-shirt, avoided interacting with the paparazzi. He seemed to be camera-shy, as, despite repeated requests from them, Sohael didn’t pose for the photographers.

Sohael Khaturiya arranged a dreamy proposal for Hansika Motwani in Paris. He proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. She shared the pictures of the proposal on social media and captioned them, “Now&Forever.”

While Hansika has not shared details about her wedding, a few reports mentioned that the actor will be marrying Sohael in the first week of December. It’s said that the couple has planned a destination wedding in Jaipur. They will be flying out to Jaipur with close friends and family for the wedding festivities.

