Hansika Motwani has ‘best bachelorette ever’ in Greece, dances on streets and parties with bridesmaids. Watch

Actor Hansika Motwani shared photos from her glam bachelorette in Greece. The actor, who is set to marry fiance Sohael Kathuriya, had a blast with her friends in Greece and hailed it as the ‘best bachelorette ever’. The video began with Hansika walking, with her back to the camera. Pushing her hair to one side, she revealed the words ‘bride’.

She also shared a glimpse of her friends in their special bachelorette robes. In another clip, she is laughing and has the ‘bride-to-be’ sash around her and bride band around her head. The song Din Shagna Da begins to play, with the words ‘best bachelorette ever’. The video also shows how the girls partied, which included walking on the streets, posing and dancing. She also had a beverage in her hand.

Sharing the clip, Hansika captioned it, “Best bachelorette ever (veiled woman, ring, sparkles and bottle with popping cork emojis). #blessed with the #best (red heart emojis).” Reacting to the post, her friend Tanvi Shah wrote, “Can we go backkkk?” Hansika replied, “How I wish.” Sriya commented, “the best ever !!!!!”

Just last week, Hansika was seen at the Mata Ki Chowki ceremony. Reportedly, the wedding is expected to be held in Jaipur, though the celebrations will begin in Mumbai itself. An earlier report by Hindustan Times also stated that besides the wedding, the guests will also get to attend a casino-themed after-party on the evening of December 4.

Sohael Khaturiya had proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika shared the photos on social media with the caption, “Now&Forever”.