Hansika Motwani announces her engagement to Sohail Kathuria amid wedding speculations, see first photos

Actor Hansika Motwani on Wednesday confirmed the speculations about her upcoming wedding. She shared the pictures of her engagement with her boyfriend and business partner Sohail Kathuria and captioned it, “Now&Forever.”

In a grand romantic gesture, Sohail proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It seemed to have had all the elements of a feel-good romantic movie.

Sohail can be seen bending down on one knee to propose to Hansika. She is dressed in a strapless white dress as her fiance is in a black suit. Several celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu and Shivaleeka Oberoi congratulated the couple.

For days now, there were speculations about Hansika getting hitched by the end of this year. However, she had maintained silence until now. It remains to be seen whether she will get married in the first week of December, as reported by a section of the media. Hansika is yet to announce her wedding plans.

However, it’s said that the couple has planned a destination wedding in Jaipur. They will be flying out to Jaipur with close friends and family for three-day wedding festivities. The marriage will reportedly take place between December 2 and 4.

Hansika was earlier dating Tamil movie star Simbu. They parted ways in 2014.