Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s pre-wedding festivities begin: See inside photos from Mata Ki Chowki

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya twinned in red at a Mata Ki Chowki function last night. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 4 in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael KhaturiyaHansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding will take place on December 4 in Jaipur. (Photo: Avani Gosalia Kotak/Instagram)

Hansika Motwani is all set to marry her fiance Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started with a Mata Ki Chowki function that took place in Mumbai on November 22.

Hansika was seen in a red saree while Sohael Khaturiya twinned with Hansika in a red sherwani with mirror details. Photos and videos from inside the function have been shared on social media by the hosts, the guests, and also on the fan pages of the actor.

In one of the photos from the Mata Ki Chowki, Hansika and Sohael can be seen posing with the actor’s brother Prashant Motwani. In a video shared by a friend of the actor, the couple can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol.

See all photos from Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s pre-wedding festivities:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hansika💕 (@ihansika_addicted)

(Photo: avani23/Instagram) (Photo: avani23/Instagram) (Photo: pearlkeshwaninagpal/Instagram) (Photo: avani23/Instagram)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hansika💕 (@ihansika_addicted)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hansika💕 (@ihansika_addicted)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hansika💕 (@ihansika_addicted)

Earlier, it was reported that the family will be hosting a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai before heading to Jaipur for the wedding. Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s wedding is likely to take place at the Mundota Fort in Jaipur, which was built in the 14th century.

Hansika’s Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 3, the Haldi ceremony will happen on the morning of the wedding on December 4. An earlier report by Hindustan Times also stated that besides the wedding, the guests will also get to attend a casino-themed after-party on the evening of December 4.

Sohael Khaturiya had proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Hansika shared the photos on social media with the caption, “Now&Forever”.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 10:01:09 am
