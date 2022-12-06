Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya return to Mumbai after wedding, actor blushes as paps ask about their honeymoon plans

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya have touched base in Mumbai after having a lavish but intimate wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds were on Tuesday seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport as paparazzi rushed to take photos of the duo. When a photographer asked Hansika and Sohael about their honeymoon plans, Hansika just blushed and laughed away the question. Later, the pair said their thank yous to the paps for wishing them a happy married life as they exited the premise.

Here is the couple at the Mumbai airport:

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya were friends for a long time, and eventually turned business partners. Gradually, love blossomed and they began courting each other. In November this year, Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel tower. The actor shared photos from the day and captioned it, “Now and forever.”

After having a blast at their sangeet and haldi ceremonies, the couple said ‘I do’ on December 4 in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The function was attended by their family members and close friends.

On the work front, Hansika Motwani, who was last seen in Maha, has films like Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3 in her kitty. The Velayudham actor has said she will continue acting in films, and her wedding will not change her professional career.