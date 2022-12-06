scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya return to Mumbai after wedding, actor blushes as paps ask about their honeymoon plans

Haniska Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya are back to in Mumbai after their lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The newlyweds were are all smiles at the airport.

Hansika Motwani Instagram post from her wedding
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya have touched base in Mumbai after having a lavish but intimate wedding in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The lovebirds were on Tuesday seen walking hand-in-hand at the airport as paparazzi rushed to take photos of the duo. When a photographer asked Hansika and Sohael about their honeymoon plans, Hansika just blushed and laughed away the question. Later, the pair said their thank yous to the paps for wishing them a happy married life as they exited the premise.

Here is the couple at the Mumbai airport:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya were friends for a long time, and eventually turned business partners. Gradually, love blossomed and they began courting each other. In November this year, Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel tower. The actor shared photos from the day and captioned it, “Now and forever.”

ALSO READ |Hansika Motwani shares first photo from wedding; flaunts her diamond ring and bridal mehendi

After having a blast at their sangeet and haldi ceremonies, the couple said ‘I do’ on December 4 in Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. The function was attended by their family members and close friends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...

On the work front, Hansika Motwani, who was last seen in Maha, has films like Partner, Rowdy Baby, My Name Is Shruti, 105, Guardian, and MY3 in her kitty. The Velayudham actor has said she will continue acting in films, and her wedding will not change her professional career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 07:37:58 pm
Next Story

Robert Downey Jr responds to Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Marvelization of Hollywood’ comment: ‘It’s a double-edged sword’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun visits Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close