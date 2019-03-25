Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty team up for a sci-fi comedy

Hansika Motwani, who is busy working on her 50th film Maha, has signed her next titled Partner. Touted to be a science-fiction comedy, this film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, who was seen last in Samantha’s U-Turn in an important role. According to sources, both the actors aren’t paired opposite each other.

Directed by debutant Mano Damodharan, a former assistant to Sarkunam, we hear the makers are planning to finish the shooting in a single schedule, and the first schedule is underway in Chennai.

Palak Lalwani, who is playing the female lead in Kuppathu Raja, is cast opposite Aadhi Pinisetty, and it looks like Hansika Motwani will be joining the sets next month.

The supporting cast of Partner include Pandiarajan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar and others. A source says every character in the story has an equal amount of scope to perform onscreen.

While music is by Santhosh Dhayanidhi, Shabir Ahmed is responsible for the camera work.