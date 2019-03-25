Toggle Menu
Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty team up for a sci-fi comedyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/hansika-motwani-aadhi-pinisetty-team-up-for-sci-fi-comedy-5641015/

Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty team up for a sci-fi comedy

Directed by debutant Mano Damodharan, sci-fi comedy Partner also stars Pandiarajan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar and others.

Hansika Motwani and Aadhi Pinisetty in partner
The makers of Partner are planning to finish the shooting in a single schedule. (Source: Hansika Motwani/Instagram and Aadhi Pinisetty/Instagram)

Hansika Motwani, who is busy working on her 50th film Maha, has signed her next titled Partner. Touted to be a science-fiction comedy, this film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, who was seen last in Samantha’s U-Turn in an important role. According to sources, both the actors aren’t paired opposite each other.

Directed by debutant Mano Damodharan, a former assistant to Sarkunam, we hear the makers are planning to finish the shooting in a single schedule, and the first schedule is underway in Chennai.

Palak Lalwani, who is playing the female lead in Kuppathu Raja, is cast opposite Aadhi Pinisetty, and it looks like Hansika Motwani will be joining the sets next month.

The supporting cast of Partner include Pandiarajan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Robo Shankar and others. A source says every character in the story has an equal amount of scope to perform onscreen.

While music is by Santhosh Dhayanidhi, Shabir Ahmed is responsible for the camera work.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 First Look: Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak
2 Mohanlal on Lucifer: I am very happy with Prithviraj's work
3 Road to Game of Thrones season 8: A primer on the history of Westeros