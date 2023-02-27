scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Halitha Shameem accuses Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam makers of plagiarism: ‘Stealing all the aesthetics from a film isn’t acceptable’

Halitha Shameem in a Facebook post accused the makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam of stealing the aesthetics of her film Aelay.

Haleetha ShameemHaleetha Shameem claims that the makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam stole the aesthetics of Aelay.

Filmmaker Halitha Shameem, who shot to fame with her anthology film Sillu Karupatti, has accused the makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Maayam of plagiarising the aesthetics of her third movie Aelay. In a Facebook post, Halitha wrote, “Stealing all the aesthetics from a film isn’t acceptable (sic).”

The filmmaker added, “For Aelay, we prepared a village and its people and shot the film there for the first time. I am happy that Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was shot there with the same people. However, it is disappointing that all the aesthetics that I added with deliberate care have been copied throughout the film (Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam).”

“The ice cream seller here has become a milkman. Sembuli here is Sevalai. Like how Sembuli runs behind a mortuary van, here Sevalai runs behind a bus… Houses that were filmed, and the houses that were considered and later rejected were all part of this film… there’s more like this,” she wrote.

ALSO READ |Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam movie review: Mammootty’s meditation on universality of human nature

“I am writing this for standing up for myself and out of anxiety. You can dismiss my film Aelay, but I’ll not be quiet if the ideas and aesthetics from it are mercilessly ripped off,” Halitha concluded.

It has to be noted that both Aelya and Nanpaka Nerathu Mayakkam were shot by cinematographer Theni Eswar, who is known for his films Karnan, Azhagarsamiyin Kuthirai, Merku Thodarchi Malai, and Peranbu.

The makers of Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam are yet to give an explanation or reply to the allegations made by Halitha Shameem.

Starring Mammootty in the lead role, Nanapakal Nerathu Mayakkam is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, who is known for films like Angamaly Diaries, Ee.Ma.Yau, and Jallikkattu among others.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam chronicles the events of a bus journey from Velankanni to Kerala. Though it received a lot of critical acclaims, the film didn’t make a mark at the box office. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 14:00 IST
RRR 1200
SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan share photos from Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards; Alia Bhatt celebrates win
