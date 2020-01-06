Had plans to do a Chandramukhi spin-off before Darbar: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar will hit screens on January 9. AR Murugadoss directorial Darbar will hit screens on January 9.

Speaking to select journalists recently, AR Murugadoss revealed he wanted to helm a Chandramukhi spin-off, before Darbar materialised.

Murugadoss said, “I loved the Vettaiyan character so much that I thought about bringing two characters from Chandramukhi—Dr Saravanan and Vettaiyan together for a fresh script. When I suggested this to Rajini sir, this got him quite excited. In fact, he asked me to develop it further.” But quickly, after a pause, the director added he couldn’t pursue the Chandramukhi spin-off because of “practical difficulties”.

With a burst of laughter, Murugadoss said, “Darbar is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and P Vasu sir directed Chandramukhi for Sivaji Productions. I wasn’t sure if I would be given the rights and a clearance certificate.” Cheekily, Murugadoss remarked, “Suddenly, Vasu sir may come up with Chandramukhi 2. Who knows? So, I am happy that I shelved the idea.”

Released in 2005, Chandramukhi, a remake of 1992 Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu, had a massive theatrical run of 890 days. It surpassed the record set by 1944 film Haridas, featuring Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, that ran for 770 days. Chandramukhi was the first Tamil film to be dubbed in Turkish and German.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, P Vasu confirmed he has finished scripting Chandramukhi 2. At the same time, there was no mention of Rajinikanth’s involvement in it. If everything goes well, we can expect an official announcement from Vasu soon.

