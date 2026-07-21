H Vinoth reveals how much of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a remake

Director H Vinoth has confirmed that Jana Nayagan is a remake of Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari, but says only about half the original film survives in the version audiences will see on Thursday. The rest, he says, has been reworked to fit Vijay’s screen persona and Tamil audience sensibilities.

“We made changes to the script to fit Vijay accordingly,” Vinoth told SCREEN, confirming for the first time on record what had been widely speculated since the film’s announcement.

In a detailed interview with Galatta Plus, H Vinoth went further, breaking down exactly how the remake came together and how much of the original was retained.

He revealed that it was Vijay’s manager Jagadish who first suggested remaking Bhagavanth Kesari. Vinoth, who had previously remade the Hindi film Pink as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar, admitted he had second thoughts about doing another remake. He said Pink had made him “a better human being” and improved his life, but the idea of adapting someone else’s work again did not sit comfortably with him. He eventually agreed, seeing it as his last opportunity to work with Vijay before the actor’s full-time entry into politics.

But once he watched Bhagavanth Kesari, H Vinoth said he was “genuinely scared” about how to adapt it. The reason came down to a fundamental difference between the two stars the film was built around. “Balayya sir’s sensibilities and his power are entirely different. He exists in the ‘Balayya Universe’ where anything can happen because he is treated like a god with the ‘Jai Balayya’ mantra. Vijay sir can also do anything, but he has certain defined limits within his onscreen universe. I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe,” Vinoth explained.

He also pointed to the broader difference between Telugu and Tamil commercial cinema. “Telugu commercial sensibilities favour pure entertainment. They don’t scrutinise logic heavily as long as it’s family-friendly and entertaining. The original director has given consecutive hits, so we couldn’t spoil the core of the film while adapting it to Tamil sensibilities,” he said.

Vinoth put a precise number on how much of the original remains. “Jana Nayagan is 50% of Bhagavanth Kesari. To be precise, the first half has 60% of the film, the second half has 20%,” he said. The implication is that while the first half broadly follows the structure of the Telugu film, the second half is largely Vinoth’s own creation, built to serve the political conflict and the democracy versus destruction theme he has spoken about in other interviews.

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He also revealed that Vijay was deeply invested in the decision to do the remake. When Vinoth questioned why they needed to go for a remake, Vijay explained scene by scene why he liked Bhagavanth Kesari. Vinoth drew a parallel to his experience with Ajith on Nerkonda Paarvai, saying both stars shared a strong personal investment in women empowerment as a theme. “Vijay sir is into women empowerment, the same I saw with Ajith sir also during the Pink remake,” he said.

Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, released in October 2023 and was a commercial success in Telugu. The film followed a father who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his adopted daughter, blending family sentiment with large-scale action.

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, releases worldwide on July 23.