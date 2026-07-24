‘Initial reviews always divided’: H Vinoth says Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will be a hit over time

Director H Vinoth has described Jana Nayagan as one of the most significant films in the history of Tamil Nadu’s film industry and predicted that its true reception will follow a pattern he has observed across Vijay’s career, where initial divided reactions eventually settle into something much larger over time.

Speaking on the Rangaraj Pandey show, H Vinoth said the experience of making Jana Nayagan felt unlike anything he had done before. “It’s a really important movie in Tamil Nadu’s film industry. For me, it’s kind of like a real dream, like being right in the middle of those two worlds,” he said.

He explained that a director controls everything that happens during the making of a film, but once it is out in the world, that control disappears. “Usually, people say the director is in control of everything that happens in a movie. But after you watch this film, you realise that from the time they start filming to the time it’s finished, the director is in control. But once it’s done and out there, who’s actually controlling what happens next? You don’t really know.”

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He acknowledged that the pressure of making what is being billed as Vijay’s final film weighed heavily on the team, though he said the burden fell most on the producer and the star rather than on him. “Whether it’s Vijay’s last movie or ours, we didn’t even realise it was the last one. That kind of thing puts a lot of stress, mainly on the producer and the hero, because they’re the ones who have more responsibility,” H Vinoth said.

On how he expects the film to be received, H Vinoth pointed to a pattern that he has observed across Vijay’s filmography. He said that the initial reaction to a Vijay film is almost always divided, with audiences and critics spending the first week debating its merits. But that, he suggested, is never the final word. “Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn’t good, this doesn’t work, that doesn’t, and all that. Then after a week, they say it’s not that great after all,” H Vinoth said. “Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society.”

Jana Nayagan, produced by K Venkata Narayana under KVN Productions, stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is now running in theatres worldwide.