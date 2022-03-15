H Vinoth on negative reviews for Ajith Kumar’s Valimai: ‘People have lost patience’

Director H Vinoth is quite defensive about the poor reviews for his latest movie Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar. He has blamed the audience and even the sound systems of some theatres for Valimai failing to click with a wide section of the audience.

According to a Behindwoods interview, Vinoth claimed that the audience was not “psychologically ready” when the movie’s fast-paced narration was slowed down in the second half. “This generation’s audience is the restless people who are used to seeing YouTube shorts,” complained Vinoth.

Days after the film’s release, the filmmakers decided to make the movie shorter by 12 minutes in the Tamil version and by 18 minutes in the Hindi version.

“They have lost their patience. Only after showing the film to a lot of people and we ourselves watching it multiple times, do we release the film believing that the content is good to go and it will keep the audience engrossed. But the thing is they (audience) do not see the film with the same effect that we see. They are able to experience only 30 – 40% of what we actually saw. The majority of the theatres are not equipped enough with the right sound systems and all these aspects play a bigger role in making the film appeal to the audience,” Vinoth added.

Despite poor reviews, the film has managed to collect close to Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. The film, however, failed to make a dent at the box office in the Hindi market.

Vinoth’s next movie which also stars Ajith in the lead is set to hit the floors soon. The movie will also be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.