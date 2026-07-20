H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan: ‘This is not Vijay’s last film, it is CM Vijay’s first’

Director H Vinoth has said that Jana Nayagan should not be seen as Vijay’s last film but as the first film of a sitting Chief Minister. Speaking ahead of the July 23 release, Vinoth also revealed that he had initially narrated the political story to another actor who did not have the courage to take it on, and described the film as a deeply political work built around the conflict between those who want to destroy democracy and those who want to protect it.

In a detailed conversation with Cinema Viketan, Vinoth explained, “Whether this is really his last film, no one can say for sure. But you could say this is the CM Vijay sir’s first film.”

The director was emphatic that Jana Nayagan should not be viewed as a typical commercial entertainer. “This movie isn’t just some commercial flick. It’s a really important political film. It’s not just made to praise on TV or to glorify Vijay sir. It talks about very sensitive politics,” he said, adding, “Even if people have seen or already know about this politics, I think watching this will spark a lot of discussion. So, the success of this movie is our success too.”

He went further, saying the film’s political content is dense enough to reward repeated viewing. “About two hours long. Half an hour is serious stuff. If you pay close attention to that half hour, you’ll catch a lot of things. You can keep it and study for even a year. There’s that much content inside,” he said.

In one of the more revealing moments of the conversation, H Vinoth disclosed that he had narrated the story to another actor before approaching Vijay. Without naming the actor, he said he had described it as a political story and outlined the first half. The actor’s response was cautious. “He asked, ‘Will it work in our place?'” Vinoth recalled, laughing. “I said, ‘Don’t know sir, we’ll see.’ After that, he didn’t say anything about the strength of the film. The courage ended right there with this movie.”

He tied the film’s title to Vijay’s real-life political journey, specifically to the famous selfie the actor took at the Neyveli rally that became a defining image of his political career. “The selfie Vijay sir took in Neyveli, that selfie movement, that should be considered the first look of Jana Nayagan,” Vinoth said. “The title works in two ways: one, he’s the hero of the people, and two, the hero who protects democracy in the story. Both meanings function together.”

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On the film’s treatment, Vinoth said it deals with modern warfare rather than the cyber warfare label that gets thrown around loosely in cinema. “These days people keep calling everything cyber, but actual cyber warfare isn’t really happening. What we’re seeing is modern warfare. You can look at the Ukraine war, or the Iran-US conflict. Drones everywhere. Even in the Indian military,” he said.

The director admitted he is scared about the release, calling Jana Nayagan “a case study” that cannot be compared to a normal film. “You can’t compare its box office collection to a normal film at all because the things happening with this one are completely different. The release is getting postponed, lots of people have already seen it, and it’s releasing in a really intense and problematic situation,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment over the ‘A’ certificate, which locks out audiences under 18. “Kids always come to watch Vijay sir’s movies. That’s honestly a bummer because we only got an ‘A’ certificate,” he said.

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But despite the fear and the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the release, H Vinoth remained clear about one thing. “From the tone itself, it’s 200 percent a Vijay sir film. There’s a trace of Vinoth-style conflict. But the main conflict in this movie is a very sensitive one,” he said. The director compared the film’s potential longevity to Soodhu Kavvum, the 2013 dark comedy that had a modest opening but has since gained a cult following that grows every year. “Just like that, even after 10, 20, or 30 years, Jana Nayagan’s conflict will still be relevant and super important,” he said.

Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani, releases worldwide on July 23, 2026.