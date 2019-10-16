H Vinoth in talks with Nayanthara for Ajith’s Thala 60?

We had reported H Vinoth and Ajith Kumar were teaming up once again, following the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, the official remake of Pink. Tentatively titled Thala 60, reports suggest that Ajith Kumar is likely to play a cop. However, there’s no official word.

Advertising

Now, the buzz is the makers are keen to bring in Nayanthara opposite Ajith. If this materialises, it will mark the fifth collaboration between Nayanthara and Thala after Billa, Aegan, Arrambam and Viswasam. According to a source, “H Vinoth is working on the script, and is yet to lock the cast and crew members.”

This untitled project is produced by Boney Kapoor, who struck gold with his Tamil debut venture, Nerkonda Paarvai. Further, going by the reports, music director Yuvan Shankar Raja could be roped in for this film, too.

The recent photos of Ajith Kumar have been doing the rounds on social media. Sporting a short crew cut, he is seen with a trimmed black moustache. He has shed a few kilos to suit his role in this big-budgeted action entertainer that will showcase his racing skills. Reportedly to be shot in and around the Middle East, South Africa and Budapest, Thala 60 will go on floors by the end of this year.

On the other hand, Nayanthara, who is shooting for Netrikann, will additionally be seen in a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, produced by Rana Daggubati. Originally, Keerthy Suresh was approached to play the lead in this woman-centric project, but the Mahanati actor had turned the offer down, citing “date issues”. As per some reports, it’s a remake of a Korean film, and Nayanthara will play the role of a cop.