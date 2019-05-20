Gypsy trailer: Jiiva promises a hard-hitting fare

The trailer of actor Jiiva’s upcoming film Gypsy was unveiled at the film’s audio launch on Monday. Written and directed by Raju Murugan of Cuckoo fame, in the film, Jiiva will be seen playing the role of a travelling musician.

The trailer introduces us to the world of Jiiva’s Gypsy. In the clip, the actor’s character is seen playing songs at a political rally. Jiiva is initially always seen carrying a guitar along with his faithful travel companion, a horse. Jiiva and newcomer Natasha Singh, who plays the female lead, seem to be lost in their own, blissful world of music.

However, the trailer quickly takes a darker, political turn. “Humans are the worst beings in this world”, you can hear someone saying in the background as shots of violent clashes are shown. Religious fanaticism and dirty politics are also underlined and you can hear Jiiva saying, “Politicians are using caste, religion and God to divide and destroy people.”

There is also a shot where Jiiva is seen standing against the backdrop of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Amidst all the violence and chaos, another voice highlights the plight of women. He says that for the politicians, women are both a source of pride and embarrassment.

The trailer is effective in setting the tone for a serious political drama. We are also shown glimpses of picturesque locations in Varanasi and Kolkata.

The film also stars Sathyraj, Raj Kiran, Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne among others. Malayalam actor Sunny will make his Kollywood debut with the film and will be seen playing the role of a communist leader.

Music composer Santhosh Narayan, cinematographer Selvakumar SK, editor Raymond Derrick Crasta and art director CS Balachander comprise the technical crew of Gypsy.

Jiiva, meanwhile, also has heist comedy Gorilla and sports drama ’83 in his kitty.