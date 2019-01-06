Gypsy teaser: Jiiva’s film to take us around the country

The makers of Gypsy, actor Jiiva’s upcoming film, have released the official teaser for the film. Written and directed by Raju Murugan of Cuckoo fame, the film is said to be a political drama and Jiiva will be seen essaying the role of a traveling musician.

Apart from Jiiva, Gypsy stars newcomer Natasha Singh. The supporting cast includes Sathyraj, Raj Kiran, Lal Jose and Sunny Wayne among others. Acclaimed musician Santhosh Narayan has composed the music for the film while cinematograper Selvakumar SK, editor Raymond Derrick Crasta and art director CS Balachander comprise the technical crew of the film.

Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne will make his Kollywood debut with the film and will be seen playing the role of an important communist leader. According to reports, actor Jiiva learnt to play the guitar in preparation for his role in Gypsy. Throughout the movie, he will be seen alongside his faithful travel companion, a horse, in the picturesque locations all over the country including Varanasi and Kolkata, a glimpse of which we was in the trailer.

There are high expectations for the film’s music because Santhosh Narayan is known for delivering hits. All his films last year, including Vada Chennai, Pariyerum Perumal, Kaala and Mercury had musical chartbusters.

Actor Jiiva is currently also working on Gorilla, a heist comedy. Thia will be the first Kollywood movie to cast a real Chimpanzee in the lead.