Gypsy full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Actor Jiiva’s latest release Gypsy has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. The Raju Murugan directorial also stars Natasha Singh, Lal Jose, Sunny Wayne and Susheela Raman in pivotal roles.

The Tamil film, which hit screens on March 6, was leaked for illegal download shortly after it was released in theaters. Despite a high court order blocking piracy hubs and many stringent laws, Tamilrockers has managed to evade the law by constantly changing its domain extension. In fact, the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Gypsy, on the other hand, opened to good reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana called the Jiiva starrer an “important film” in her review. Subhakeerthana wrote, “The makers of Gypsy couldn’t have picked a better time to release their film, considering how communal violence shook the entire nation in the recent past. Award-winning filmmaker Raju Murugan’s Gypsy is set against the backdrop of targeted violence against Muslims, led by mobs of Hindu nationalists. Also, the film tells the story of two lovers in the time of riots. The moment you hear the word Gypsy, their nomadic nature strikes you, besides their appearance—bleached hair, colourful clothes and fascinating beads they wear.”

She added, “Despite its flaws, there is an inherent honesty in Raju Murugan’s storytelling that can’t be ignored. He makes the audience understand how innocent people often become victims of political agenda. He attempts to say what is playing out right now isn’t just a religious conflict between Hindus and Muslims but a political struggle between those who want a secular peaceful nation versus those who wish otherwise.”

