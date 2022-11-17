GV Prakash unveils new posters of Dhanush’s Vaathi

Dhanush will be starting 2023 with Vaathi, which is set to be released on February 17. A few weeks ago, it was said that the film will be released on December 2. However, with the first song of the movie, “Vaa Vaathi”, the makers confirmed that the Dhanush-starrer will hit screens on February 17, 2023. The film’s music composer GV Prakash on Thursday released two new posters of the movie, which re-confirms the release date.

Sharing the posters, GVP wrote, “With renewed spirit, We will be bringing #Vaathi #SIRMovie to the theatres on 17 Feb 2023 (sic).”

Here are the posters:

Lately, Tamil heroes have started to team up with Telugu directors. Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince (directed by Anudeep) and Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu (directed by Vamsi Paidipally) are a few examples. Keeping with the trend, Vaathi, directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Sir.

Other than Dhanush, Vaathi has Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, Samuthirakani and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

As Dhanush’s last film Naane Varuvean was an underwhelming affair, fans are hoping that Vaathi would give the much-needed hit to the actor. Dhanush is also working on the period film titled Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheshwaran of Rocky fame, the movie is said to be a big-budget venture with a lot of scope for action sequences.