scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

GV Prakash unveils new posters of Dhanush’s Vaathi

Other than Dhanush, Vaathi has Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, Samuthirakani and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Vaathi will release on February 17, 2023. (Photo: GV Prakash/Twitter)

Dhanush will be starting 2023 with Vaathi, which is set to be released on February 17. A few weeks ago, it was said that the film will be released on December 2. However, with the first song of the movie, “Vaa Vaathi”, the makers confirmed that the Dhanush-starrer will hit screens on February 17, 2023. The film’s music composer GV Prakash on Thursday released two new posters of the movie, which re-confirms the release date.

Sharing the posters, GVP wrote, “With renewed spirit, We will be bringing #Vaathi #SIRMovie to the theatres on 17 Feb 2023 (sic).”

Here are the posters:

Lately, Tamil heroes have started to team up with Telugu directors. Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince (directed by Anudeep) and Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu (directed by Vamsi Paidipally) are a few examples. Keeping with the trend, Vaathi, directed by Tollywood filmmaker Venky Atluri, will simultaneously be released in Telugu as Sir.

Other than Dhanush, Vaathi has Samyuktha Menon, P Sai Kumar, Tanikella Barani, Samuthirakani and Aadukalam Naren in pivotal roles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...

As Dhanush’s last film Naane Varuvean was an underwhelming affair, fans are hoping that Vaathi would give the much-needed hit to the actor. Dhanush is also working on the period film titled Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheshwaran of Rocky fame, the movie is said to be a big-budget venture with a lot of scope for action sequences.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:12:06 pm
Next Story

Football World Cup: The Scottish secret behind Brazilian Jogo Bonito

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ananya 1200
Inside Ananya Panday’s star-studded event
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement