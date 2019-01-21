Toggle Menu
GV Prakash to compose music for Dhanush’s Asuranhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/gv-prakash-to-compose-music-for-dhanush-asuran-5549073/

GV Prakash to compose music for Dhanush’s Asuran

In December, Dhanush had released the first look and title of his fourth collaboration with Vetrimaaran -- Asuran -- after Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. Asuran will go on floors from January 26.

dhanush
Dhanush’s upcoming film Asuran will feature music from GV Prakash

In December, Dhanush had released the first look and title of his fourth collaboration with Vetrimaaran — Asuran — after Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. The poster features the actor in a different look with beetle leaf-tainted teeth. A source says Asuran is based on the novel, Vekkai. Ever since the project was announced, speculations were rife about the music director.

Earlier, it was said Yuvan Shankar Raja could be the composer. However, now it has been confirmed that GV Prakash will compose the music for the film.

Prakash was the music director of Dhanush’s Aadukalam, and they are teaming up again after eight years for Asuran. It was rumoured that they had a rift post Aadukalam, but it looks like everything has been sorted now.

Dhanush recently sang in GV Prakash’s composition for the latter’s upcoming film, Jail, directed by Vasantha Balan.

Dhanush is busy with his second directorial venture that features Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari and SJ Suryah. In addition, he has signed two films with Sathya Jyoti Films. On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is planning to shoot Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush once he wraps up Asuran.

Asuran will go on floors from January 26.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chiranjeevi's next with Koratala Siva is on track
2 Rahul Ravindran to direct Nagarjuna in Manmadhudu sequel?
3 I feel blessed to have Ilaiyaraaja on board for my film: Vijay Antony