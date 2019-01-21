GV Prakash to compose music for Dhanush’s Asuran

In December, Dhanush had released the first look and title of his fourth collaboration with Vetrimaaran — Asuran — after Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. The poster features the actor in a different look with beetle leaf-tainted teeth. A source says Asuran is based on the novel, Vekkai. Ever since the project was announced, speculations were rife about the music director.

Earlier, it was said Yuvan Shankar Raja could be the composer. However, now it has been confirmed that GV Prakash will compose the music for the film.

Prakash was the music director of Dhanush’s Aadukalam, and they are teaming up again after eight years for Asuran. It was rumoured that they had a rift post Aadukalam, but it looks like everything has been sorted now.

We will start filming #asuran from January 26th !! A Vetrimaaran film. Looking forward to yet another adventure. @VetriMaaran @gvprakash @theVcreations — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 21, 2019

Dhanush recently sang in GV Prakash’s composition for the latter’s upcoming film, Jail, directed by Vasantha Balan.

Dhanush is busy with his second directorial venture that features Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari and SJ Suryah. In addition, he has signed two films with Sathya Jyoti Films. On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is planning to shoot Vada Chennai 2 with Dhanush once he wraps up Asuran.

Asuran will go on floors from January 26.