GV Prakash on winning National Film Award for Soorarai Pottru’s background score: ‘An important day in my life’

July 22, 2022 8:28:12 pm
GV Prakash Kumar has won his first National Award for the background score in Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. The music composer, known for albums like Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Theri, and Asuran, took to social media to thank Kongara, his father, and his singer wife Saindhavi for their support.
He tweeted, “One day you will make it big…One day you will win…one day everything will happen the way you want…And after a long wait finally, the day arrives…Thank you universe, thank you all…Big thanks to my father Venkatesh and my entire family including Saindhavi, Bhavani, and Anvi for all that they have given me (sic).”
One day you will make it big …. One day you will win … one day everything will happen the way you want …. And after a long wait finally the day arrives
… thank you team #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl @Sudha_Kongara #venkatesh(my dad ) pic.twitter.com/kPmXdbirZO
— G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) July 22, 2022
The composer-actor further wrote, “Big thanks team Soorarai Pottru..director Sudha Kongara, Suriya sir 2D, and Rajasekar Pandian for giving me the opportunity to perform. Special thanks to all my musicians and my team, engineer producer Jehovahson. An important day in my life (sic).”
Soorarai Pottru, partially based on Simplyfly Deccan founder GR Gopinath’s memoir titled Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey, was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. The film has also won four other awards including Best Feature Film, Best Actor (Suriya), Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara and Shalini Usha Nair) and Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali).
