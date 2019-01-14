GV Prakash to play the lead in Mani Ratnam’s next production

GV Prakash will play the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming production venture. This untitled film will be directed by Padaiveeran fame Dhana who is a former associate of the veteran filmmaker. According to sources, the film has dialogues by Ratnam and music by Govind Vasantha of 96 fame.

We hear this project was originally planned as a Ratnam directorial, but he couldn’t take it up. Apparently, the filmmaker is planning to revive his film on Ponniyin Selvan, which was originally planned with Vijay and Mahesh Babu, and later with Karthi and Ram Charan. However, nothing got materialised.

Now, it looks like the makers are trying to rope in Jayam Ravi, Simbu, Vikram, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai for the film. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Ponniyin Selvan hasn’t only been a dream project for Mani Ratnam but also former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-actor MG Ramachandran and veteran director Bharathiraja.

GV Prakash has multiple films in his kitty including Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Jail, Adangathey, Ayngaran, Watchman, 4G, 100% Kaadhal, Kaadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and Rettai Kombu.