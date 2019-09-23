GV Prakash Kumar goes to Hollywood

GV Prakash Kumar, who was last seen in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, is all set to make his Hollywood debut with a film titled Trap City.

According to sources, this crime thriller is directed by Ricky Burchell and stars renowned stand-up comedian Brandon T Jackson in the lead role.

A source tells us, “The film revolves around the life of a drug peddler. Scenes involving GV Prakash and Brandon will be interesting to watch.” While we await more information about the cast and crew, we hear Dennis LA White has been roped in for an important role.

Trap City is produced by Telganesan of Kyyba Films, who had earlier bankrolled Devil’s Night featuring Tamil actor Napoleon and Christmas Coupon.

On the acting front, GV Prakash Kumar has a slew of films lined up for release including 100% Kaadhal, Ayngaran, Adangathey, Jail and 4G among more. On the music direction front, GV Prakash Kumar has Asuran and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru in his kitty.