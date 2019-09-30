I am producer-friendly: GV Prakash Kumar

GV Prakash Kumar, who was last seen in Sivappu Manjal Pachai, is pinning hope on his next, 100% Kaadhal. The much-delayed film will release on October 4, alongside Asuran and Sangathamizhan. Coincidentally, the Dhanush-starrer has music by Prakash.

Speaking at the press meet of 100% Kaadhal, Prakash said, “100% Kaadhal is a family entertainer and is not meant only for the youth. The film will remind the audience of memories they shared during college.”

While GV Prakash Kumar plays Balu, Arjun Reddy girl Shalini Pandey will be seen as his love interest in the film. “Though this is a remake of the Telugu hit 100% Love, director Chandramouli has done justice, overall,” he added.

Prakash insisted that he loves playing the guy-next-door. “It is the case starting from Naachiyaar until my latest film. I enjoy doing roles where I am myself.” On a lighter note, he acknowledged how directors approach him mostly with ‘local’ characters. “Within what’s being offered, I bring in variations. I want to continue playing characters that the audience can connect to.”

GV Prakash had flown down from the US after wrapping up his portions of his Hollywood debut Trap City, directed by Ricky Burchell.

On balancing his music direction commitments and acting, he said, “They always ask how I find the time. But I make things possible. I never postpone my work. Also, I am straightforward and producer-friendly. I work out dates on what’s possible with producers.”

GV Prakash Kumar has a slew of movies in his kitty. “I play a young scientist in Ravi Arasu’s Ayngaran, which will release in November. In Trap City, I play a surgeon,” he added.

As a music director, Prakash is a part of Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru with Suriya that has five songs, Vasanthabalan’s Jail and Vijay’s multilingual Thalaivi, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Besides GV Prakash Kumar, 100% Kadhal also stars Jayachithra, Thambi Ramaiah, RV Udhayakumar, Nasser, Appukutty, Rekha and Thalaivasal Vijay.