Gurkha teaser: Yogi Babu’s comedy film parodies Tamil Nadu politics and cinema

The teaser of director Sam Anton’s Gurkha was released on Thursday. Starring popular comedian Yogi Babu in the lead role, the film spoofs everything that has recently made headlines in Tamil Nadu. From hilarious pseudo-science sermons of a fake god-man, to the government banning a film, to police officials taking positions at the top of a van with their rifle, someone swatting away a mobile phone from the hands of a young person taking a selfie, the teaser is rife with hilarious references that are still fresh in the memory of people.

And then, we get to see Yogi Babu mimicking the popular heroic moments of leading Tamil actors. From Ajith’s ‘I am back’ punchline to Vijay’s action sequence from Mersal, the star comedian strikes a chord.

Comedy is the forte of director Sam Anton. Anton launched GV Prakash Kumar’s thriving acting career with his debut film Darling (2015), a horror comedy. He also made films like Enakku Innoru Per Irukku and 100.

Gurkha also stars Canadian model Elyssa Erhardt, Anandaraj, Karunas and Pradeep Rawat among others.