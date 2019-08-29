Goundamani threatens to sue makers of Sixer, seeks a public apology

A sneak peek of Sixer has landed the makers of the upcoming movie in legal trouble. Iconic comedian Goundamani has sued the makers for allegedly defaming him by using his photograph and popular dialogue without consent.

The promo video shows the protagonist rushing home in haste as he finds out that the time is 5:30 in the evening. And soon we find out that he has night blindness or Nyctalopia. His vision is impaired at night due to low-light. It is the same condition that Goundamani’s Cook Kandasamy suffered from in the 1991 Tamil film Chinna Thambi.

By the end of the video, we see Vaibhav Reddy going near the framed portrait of Goundamani hanging on a wall as we hear an iconic gab by Cook Kandasamy in the background. And Vaibhav’s character claims that he is paying the price for his grandfather Cook Kandasamy’s misdeeds committed at nights. The same lines Cook Kandasamy uses in Chinna Thambi, while holding his father responsible for his predicament.

Goundamani is said to be deeply offended by the scene and is not willing to settle until the filmmakers delete the scene in question and tender a public apology.

The legal notice reads, “Today, when our client watched the trailer of the movie Sixer released through YouTube, our client was shocked to note the manner in which his photograph has been used and degrading dialogues being uttered. The dialogue was extremely malicious and scandalous and causing serious disrepute to our client’s fair name, reputation and standing. Using of our client’s name, photograph and repeating his dialogues without his consent is nothing but infringement of personal rights and liberty in addition to copyright.”

It is worth noting that the makers of Comali were forced to alter a scene which joked about the political entry of Superstar Rajinikanth.