Gorilla trailer: The Jiiva starrer promises fun, action and romance in equal parts

The trailer of actor Jiiva’s upcoming Tamil heist comedy Gorilla is out. Written and directed by Don Sandy, the film stars Shalini Pandey opposite Jiiva. The trailer of Gorilla was launched by Dhanush via his Twitter handle.

“Congrats & Good luck to the team of #Gorilla. Kudos to their effort. Wishing the best to a good human being and friend @Actorjiiva and @shalinipandeyyy @actorsathish @uginsandy @SamCSmusic @All_In_Pictures @UmeshPranav @SonyMusicSouth @proyuvraaj,” he tweeted.

Yogi Babu, Satish and Radha Ravi will be seen playing crucial supporting roles in the film. Gorilla is the first Tamil movie to cast a real chimpanzee in a prominent role.

Based on the trailer, a group of bank robbers, led by Jiiva, are seen donning burqas and gorilla masks to commit their crime. There is also a chimpanzee, holding a machine gun and standing on top of the building. The trailer sets the tone for a fun film, filled with equal parts comedy, romance and action.

The music of Gorilla has been composed by Sam CS of Vikram Vedha fame. RB Gurudev and Anthony L. Ruben have handled cinematography and editing, respectively. The film is set to release on June 21.