Gorilla leaked online by Tamilrockers

Jiiva starrer Gorilla has been leaked online by piracy website Tamilrockers. The website has been operating for a few years now and has pirated loads of movies and TV shows.

Gorilla is written and directed by Don Sandy. Shalini Pandey, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Sathish, Rajendran, and Ramdoss also star in the film.

Tamilrockers, like its name suggests, was limited to Tamil film industry but has since expanded to Bollywood and even Hollywood films.

Despite a high court order blocking similar piracy hubs, Tamilrockers has not stopped being a troublemaker. The website keeps changing its domain extension every single time. It can also be accessed through proxy servers.

Gorilla has not pleased critics. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it one star. Subhakeerthana wrote, “Gorilla is marred by an outdated plot and insipid writing. A senior police officer, played by Radha Ravi, grabs Yogi Babu’s face and calls him “Gorilla”. When will the makers realise body-shaming is also a form of abuse? It’s unfortunate how ‘jokes’ are presented and perceived.”

She added, “Jeeva finds this chimpanzee, and we are told how when the film begins. What I don’t understand is how on earth can someone have a wild animal in an apartment-like setting and not be arrested for the same? Anyone with half a brain will admit that most films coming out these days, seems beaten out of a can that expired in the late 80s.”