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‘Gold laced with copper’: Mammootty’s grey avatar in Dhanush’s Om unveiled, watch
In Dhanush's Om Chapter 1: Udhiram, The Blood Wood, Mammootty plays a smuggler who commands unusual respect from both his community and the police.
Mammootty is heading back to Tamil cinema in a big way, stepping into Dhanush’s Om Chapter 1: Udhiram, The Blood Wood, playing a character called Burma Karthikeyan. The makers timed the character reveal to the actor’s 75th birthday on Monday, introducing him as a smuggler who commands unusual respect from both his community and the police.
The video positions Mammootty in a high-impact avatar. His character goes by the nicknames Siya and The Elder One, and rather than playing him as a straightforward criminal, the makers frame him as a protector figure, someone whose standing with ordinary people and law enforcement alike comes from more than intimidation.
There’s also a hint of moral complexity built into the reveal. Siya describes himself in the video as gold laced with a little copper, a line that signals the character won’t be purely heroic or purely villainous.
The clip leans into Mammootty’s screen presence without giving away plot details, and it’s added fresh anticipation around his pairing with Dhanush in what’s shaping up to be an action-driven thriller. Rajkumar Periasamy, fresh off directing Amaran, has written and directed the film, with Dhanush toplining the cast.
Seven years since his last Tamil outing
This marks Mammootty’s first Tamil film in seven years. His previous appearance in the language was Ram’s 2019 drama Peranbu. Om also reunites him with Dhanush, who had a cameo appearance in Mammootty’s Kammath and Kammath.
Rounding out the cast are Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and Naseeruddin Shah, with the film doubling as Naseeruddin Shah’s entry into Tamil cinema.
Also Read: How Mammootty taught generations of men to cry: The art and craft of portraying vulnerability, the Malayalam megastar style
Dhanush is bankrolling Om through his Wunderbar Studios, in partnership with RTake Studios. Sai Abhyankkar has composed the score, while Ezhil Arasu K has handled the cinematography. The technical team also includes editor R Kalaivanan, art director A Pannerselvam, and action directors Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee. The movie is scheduled to release on October 16, clashing with Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali
Beyond Om, Mammootty’s slate includes Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Padayaatra, Mela and Khalid Rahman’s Mattancherry Mafia, the latter also featuring Naslen and Asif Ali.
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