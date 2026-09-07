‘Gold laced with copper’: Mammootty’s grey avatar in Dhanush’s Om unveiled, watch

Mammootty as Burma Karthikeyan in a first-look glimpse from Om, along with Dhanush.

Mammootty is heading back to Tamil cinema in a big way, stepping into Dhanush’s Om Chapter 1: Udhiram, The Blood Wood, playing a character called Burma Karthikeyan. The makers timed the character reveal to the actor’s 75th birthday on Monday, introducing him as a smuggler who commands unusual respect from both his community and the police.

The video positions Mammootty in a high-impact avatar. His character goes by the nicknames Siya and The Elder One, and rather than playing him as a straightforward criminal, the makers frame him as a protector figure, someone whose standing with ordinary people and law enforcement alike comes from more than intimidation.