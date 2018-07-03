Gnyabagam Varugiradha song: Ghibran delivers a memorable recreation for Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2

Vishwaroopam 2 song Gnyabagam Varugiradha was also performed live by Ghibran and Shruti Haasan last Sunday on the stage of Bigg Boss Tamil. Vishwaroopam 2 song Gnyabagam Varugiradha was also performed live by Ghibran and Shruti Haasan last Sunday on the stage of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Composer Ghibran on Tuesday released the reimagined version of Gnyabagam Varugiradha. The song originally composed for the first part of Vishwaroopam (2013) by composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was an instant chartbuster. And it’s indeed not a cake walk to recreate such a popular song and deliver a new version which will make listeners forget the original version.

Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy’s version was led by a siren sound and had a sense of urgency warning about the havoc that will be caused after Vishwanath (Kamal) is forced to reveal the ninja assassin in him. Ghibran has done away with the fast-paced nature of the original song and has made it a relaxed vibey version while keeping its intensity intact.

Gnyabagam Varugiradha was the background score of the first theatrical trailer of Vishwaroopam 2, which was released last month. The full song was also performed live by Ghibran and Shruti Haasan last Sunday on the stage of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Talking about the song on the show, Kamal called Gnyabagam Varugiradha, an important song in his career as an actor and a politician.

A few days ago, Kamal unveiled the first single – Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae – from the upcoming espionage thriller. Naanaagiya Nadhimoolamae is a son’s tribute to his mother. Besides writing the song, Kamal Haasan has also sung it along with Kaushik Chakraborty, Master Karthik and Suresh Iyer.

Vishwaroopam 2 will finally hit the screens on August 10 after a delay of five years.

Kamal has written, directed, acted in and produced the two-part spy film. The film also stars Shekhar Kapur, Waheeda Rehman, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nasser, Anant Mahadevan, Yusuf Hussain and Rajendra Gupta.

