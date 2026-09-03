‘Giant leap for Indian motorsports’: Ajith hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s new Motor Sports City plan

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has repeatedly balanced his film career with his ambitions on the racetrack, has now welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s announcement of a dedicated Motor Sports City in the state, calling the move a potentially significant moment for racing in India.

Responding to the announcement, Ajith thanked the Tamil Nadu government for turning its attention towards sporting infrastructure and specifically highlighted the importance of the initiative for motorsport.

Ajith Kumar said in a statement, “The various initiatives being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government to attract the state’s youth towards sports, identify their talents and create opportunities for them to develop those talents in a systematic manner are highly commendable. In particular, I am extremely happy about the announcement that an exclusive Motor Sports City is to be established in Tamil Nadu. As someone who is currently involved in motorsports, I would like to slightly modify the famous words of astronaut Neil Armstrong and say: ‘One small step by the Tamil Nadu Government, one giant leap for Indian motorsports.’ I extend my heartfelt wishes for the great success of all the initiatives undertaken by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mr C. Joseph Vijay. May all the Tamil Nadu government’s sporting initiatives, including the Motor Sports City, achieve tremendous success.”