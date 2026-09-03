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‘Giant leap for Indian motorsports’: Ajith hails Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s new Motor Sports City plan
Ajith Kumar backs Tamil Nadu’s proposed Motor Sports City, calling the initiative a major boost for motorsport infrastructure and young racing talent.
Actor Ajith Kumar, who has repeatedly balanced his film career with his ambitions on the racetrack, has now welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s announcement of a dedicated Motor Sports City in the state, calling the move a potentially significant moment for racing in India.
Responding to the announcement, Ajith thanked the Tamil Nadu government for turning its attention towards sporting infrastructure and specifically highlighted the importance of the initiative for motorsport.
Ajith Kumar said in a statement, “The various initiatives being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government to attract the state’s youth towards sports, identify their talents and create opportunities for them to develop those talents in a systematic manner are highly commendable. In particular, I am extremely happy about the announcement that an exclusive Motor Sports City is to be established in Tamil Nadu. As someone who is currently involved in motorsports, I would like to slightly modify the famous words of astronaut Neil Armstrong and say: ‘One small step by the Tamil Nadu Government, one giant leap for Indian motorsports.’ I extend my heartfelt wishes for the great success of all the initiatives undertaken by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mr C. Joseph Vijay. May all the Tamil Nadu government’s sporting initiatives, including the Motor Sports City, achieve tremendous success.”
Ajith’s association with racing
Ajith has a long-standing association with racing. His motorsport journey began in the early 2000s, when he competed in the Formula BMW Asia series before moving into British Formula 3. He later participated in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2010, even as his film commitments made it difficult to pursue racing continuously.
In 2025, he launched Ajith Kumar Racing and competed in the Michelin 24H Dubai, where his team finished third in its category. He has also spoken about wanting to pursue motorsport not merely as a driver but as a team owner.
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What is Tamil Nadu’s Motor Sports City plan?
Chief Minister Vijay announced the Motor Sports City in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, September 3, as part of a larger push to expand the state’s sports infrastructure. The proposal includes an international-standard motorsport racetrack, modern infrastructure and dedicated training facilities. The facility is intended to create opportunities for young talent and enable Tamil Nadu to host major domestic and international racing events, including Formula 1, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Formula 4 competitions.
Vijay also pointed to Tamil Nadu’s established position in the automobile and manufacturing sectors. The state is home to a large automotive ecosystem, while Coimbatore has developed a strong presence in motorsport manufacturing and racing-related activities.
Tamil Nadu already has established racing venues, including the Madras International Circuit at Irungattukottai near Chennai and the KARI Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. These facilities have hosted national-level racing events, including F3 and F4 competitions.
The proposed Motor Sports City is envisioned as something larger than just a racetrack. According to the government’s plan, it would combine racing infrastructure with training and talent-development facilities, helping identify promising young drivers and give them a pathway towards national and international competition.
Tamil Nadu’s existing automobile industry could support the development of race-car manufacturing units and ancillary industries around the proposed facility, while international-standard racing events could contribute to tourism, employment and the wider economy.
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