Ghosty teaser: The return of horror-comedy to Tamil cinema

The horror-comedy genre was the favourite of the Tamil box office before the pandemic. In the last two years, we did not see many movies in this genre. Perhaps, it’s likely to change with the upcoming film Ghosty.

The teaser of Ghosty was launched today by Kajal Aggarwal, who is headlining the movie. “Here is full on entertainment mode teaser of #Ghosty starring @iYogiBabu and me! Perfect for Halloween, isn’t it?,” Kajal tweeted.

Ghosty teaser introduces us to the main plot of the movie, which involves two identical-looking women. One is a high-ranking cop and the other is a famous actor, both played by Kajal Aggarwal. While the teaser doesn’t fully unpack the cause, it does give us a glimpse of the antics of the supernatural entity. A mischievous ghost is on the loose. And it’s wreaking havoc on the life of the cop. It seems the main source of humour stems from the ghost’s multitude of pranks, which involves making grown-ups speak in the voice of a toddler.

Yogi Babu plays the narrator, who seems to aspire to make a horror-comedy movie in Tamil. The self-aware nature of the film is likely to add to its high energy.

Ghosty is written and directed by Kalyaan, who earlier helmed films like Gulaebaghavali and Jackpot. The movie also stars K.S.Ravikumar, Redin Kingsley, Thangadurai, Jagan, Oorvasi, Sathyan, Adukalam Naren, Manobala, Motta Rajendran, Mayilsamy, Saminaathan, Devadarshini and Suresh Menon.