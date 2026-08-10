Dushara Vijayan cries recalling sister’s death: ‘She was paralysed, but inspired me to dance’

Although Dushara Vijayan has appeared in only a handful of films since her debut in Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari (2019), almost all her roles have boosted her fame and solidified her status in Tamil cinema. In a career spanning just seven years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including “Superstar” Rajinikanth, and has earned recognition as a promising talent.

Meanwhile, the actor recently revealed a side of herself that not many have seen before, taking a trip down memory lane to talk about her deceased elder sister. As she opened up about her, Dushara was quickly moved to tears and admitted to missing her even now, 10 years after her death.

Must Read | All about BS Dhanoa: The real-life IAF officer played by Jimmy Shergill in Operation Safed Sagar

‘She was paralysed’: Dushara Vijayan remembers sister

“I had two elder sisters. My second sister died 10 years ago. She had a condition called myopathy. Actually, the reason I developed an interest in dance from a young age was because of her. She couldn’t walk. Her condition was somewhat similar to Nagarjuna sir’s character in the film Thozha (2016). In that movie, his character becomes paralysed after an accident. But my sister had been like that since birth,” she revealed during a conversation with SS Music.

Dushara Vijayan continued, “There was nothing wrong with her from the neck up. Her body was paralysed from the neck down. So we had to help her with everything. But she would sit in her chair and tell me, ‘Dance like this, dance like that,’ and things like that. Everything actually began with her.”

ICYMI | ‘Don’t let Amitabh Bachchan go empty-handed’: The film Govinda did to honour mother’s words

As the conversation continued, she became visibly emotional, tears welling up. “I miss her. Whenever I go out now… I don’t pray to God… I look at my sister’s photo and pray.”

Story continues below this ad

Dushara Vijayan on raising her younger brother as a mother

Dushara further revealed that her eldest sister is an aeronautical engineer and now lives in Canada. The actor also has a younger brother, with whom she shares a close bond. “I lived in Chennai with my younger brother for around seven years. I almost raised him like a mother. That’s how it is. He is actually like my child to me.”

After her breakthrough performance in director Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai (2021), Dushara Vijayan played notable roles in movies such as Anbulla Ghilli (2022), Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2022), Aneethi (2023), Dhanush’s Raayan (2024), Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan (2024), and Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran (2025). She was most recently seen in the R Madhavan-led GDN.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and reflects personal reflections and emotional storytelling. It does not constitute medical advice or psychological counseling. Readers in distress are encouraged to reach out to professional healthcare resources for guidance.